Hull City v Barnsley
Hull City will be without forward Mallik Wilks as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Midfielder Jon Toral (knee) returned as a substitute after three months out in Saturday's defeat at Preston and could come into the team.
Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber may name the same XI that started Saturday's win over Middlesbrough.
The Tykes have recorded successive wins after a run of five league games without victory.
Match facts
- Hull City are unbeaten in their past five home league matches against Barnsley (D1) since losing 3-2 in August 2006.
- Barnsley are looking to record a league double over Hull for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
- Hull City are currently winless in their last eight league games, losing six of those. The Tigers last endured a longer such run in the Championship back in February 2018 (nine).
- Barnsley have won just one of their past eight away league Yorkshire derbies (D3 L4), a 2-0 victory at Bradford in August 2018.
- After scoring just once in 14 league games before Gerhard Struber's arrival at Barnsley this season, Conor Chaplin has netted nine goals in 18 appearances under the Austrian - more than any other Tykes player in this time.