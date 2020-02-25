Fulham v Swansea City

Aboubakar Kamara came off the bench against Derby to set Aleksandar Mitrovic up for his 22nd goal of the season

Third-placed Fulham have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of play-off hopefuls Swansea City, but boss Scott Parker may look to shuffle his squad after last week's 1-1 draw with Derby.

Aboubakar Kamara is pushing for a start, having come off the bench to set up their equaliser against the Rams.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper says Wayne Routledge (knee) is out, while Nathan Dyer has a "50-50" chance of featuring.

Aldo Kalulu is available despite suffering a knock against Huddersfield.

Mike van der Hoorn, meanwhile, continues his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out since early January.

Match facts