Fulham v Swansea City

Aboubakar Kamara
Aboubakar Kamara came off the bench against Derby to set Aleksandar Mitrovic up for his 22nd goal of the season
Third-placed Fulham have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of play-off hopefuls Swansea City, but boss Scott Parker may look to shuffle his squad after last week's 1-1 draw with Derby.

Aboubakar Kamara is pushing for a start, having come off the bench to set up their equaliser against the Rams.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper says Wayne Routledge (knee) is out, while Nathan Dyer has a "50-50" chance of featuring.

Aldo Kalulu is available despite suffering a knock against Huddersfield.

Mike van der Hoorn, meanwhile, continues his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out since early January.

  • Fulham are looking to complete a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
  • Swansea have won their past three away league matches against Fulham, though these wins all came in the Premier League between March 2012 and November 2013.
  • Fulham are winless in three league games since beating Blackburn earlier this month (D2 L1), last enduring a longer wait for a win back in September (run of four).
  • Only Bristol City (five) have won more away Championship games in London since the beginning of last season than Swansea City (four), though they lost their last such match at Brentford in December.
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic - the Championship's top goalscorer this season with 22 goals - has netted each of Fulham's last four league goals with Joe Bryan assisting three of those. In fact, Byran has assisted Mitrovic six times this season, more than any player has assisted another in the competition in 2019-20.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
View full Championship table

