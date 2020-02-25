Fulham v Swansea City
Third-placed Fulham have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of play-off hopefuls Swansea City, but boss Scott Parker may look to shuffle his squad after last week's 1-1 draw with Derby.
Aboubakar Kamara is pushing for a start, having come off the bench to set up their equaliser against the Rams.
Swansea boss Steve Cooper says Wayne Routledge (knee) is out, while Nathan Dyer has a "50-50" chance of featuring.
Aldo Kalulu is available despite suffering a knock against Huddersfield.
Mike van der Hoorn, meanwhile, continues his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out since early January.
Match facts
- Fulham are looking to complete a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
- Swansea have won their past three away league matches against Fulham, though these wins all came in the Premier League between March 2012 and November 2013.
- Fulham are winless in three league games since beating Blackburn earlier this month (D2 L1), last enduring a longer wait for a win back in September (run of four).
- Only Bristol City (five) have won more away Championship games in London since the beginning of last season than Swansea City (four), though they lost their last such match at Brentford in December.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic - the Championship's top goalscorer this season with 22 goals - has netted each of Fulham's last four league goals with Joe Bryan assisting three of those. In fact, Byran has assisted Mitrovic six times this season, more than any player has assisted another in the competition in 2019-20.