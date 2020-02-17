Celtic: VAR ruins football, says Jeremie Frimpomg

Jeremie Frimpong should be fit and available for selection against Copenhagen

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong believes VAR "ruins the game" and is not a fan of how the technology is used in football.

Frimpong, 19, could play under the new system when Celtic take on Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Yet the young defender believes its retrospective nature hinders the spontaneous passion of the sport.

"I'm not really a big fan of VAR," said Frimpong.

"It's not going to bother me but I'm not a fan of it.

"A part of your body can be offside. I don't know. It just ruins the game."

Thursday's first leg against Copenhagen in Denmark will be the first time Celtic will play under VAR after Uefa chose to implement it in the knock-out rounds of the competition.

And although Frimpong believes its use will not change how he plays his game, he does fear that it may completely alter the way players score and celebrate goals.

"Obviously if it does come in here then we'll have to deal with it," said the Celtic defender. "It takes too long.

"You're celebrating and then you've got to wait for the video and you're just waiting and waiting. If it says it's a goal then you're going to be happy but it's just dead."

When asked if VAR took the entertainment out of the sport, Frimpong said: "I think so.

"Because if you score a goal then that should be it. You shouldn't celebrate a goal and then wait for it to see if it went in."