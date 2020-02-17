Motherwell v St Mirren: Rearranged game 'touch and go', says Stephen Robinson

Motherwell's game against St Mirren was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay against St Mirren is "touch and go" due to continued poor weather.

The two sides were scheduled to meet at Fir Park in the Premiership on Saturday but the game was postponed following heavy rain.

Robinson is not sure if the conditions have improved enough for the replay to be played.

"It will be touch and go again," the Motherwell manager explained.

"I think the forecast isn't great, but it is meant to calm down towards the game.

"We have a superb groundsman and groundstaff and they will do everything in their power to get it on. We are desperate to get it on, play the game and make sure we progress."

The Fir Park side are looking to overturn a poor run of form during which they have failed to win any of their past five games in all competitions.

That includes three consecutive defeats in the Scottish Premiership, which Robinson puts down to losing strikers James Scott, sold to Hull City, and Devante Cole, who moved to Doncaster Rovers in January at the end of his loan from Wigan Athletic.

"For the first part of the season, we played with one out-and-out winger and we had James or Devante on the right," Robinson said.

"It gave us a physical outlet, both boys are six foot. It allowed us to play the ball a little bit longer at times and not be too predictable."

Mikael Ndjoli was signed on loan from Bournemouth, while winger Rolando Aarons has arrived from Newcastle United until the summer.

"We have put different people in different positions," Robinson added. "Rolando has come in and done really well - I think there is more to come from him.

"And it's up to other people to step up. We are looking for consistency from our front three. It's the hardest part of the game."