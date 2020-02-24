West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End
West Bromwich Albion are without suspended midfielder Romaine Sawyers for the visit of former Baggies target Alex Neil's Preston to The Hawthorns.
Sawyers starts a three-game ban for his red card in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bristol City, so teenager Rekeem Harper may deputise, with Gareth Barry still recovering from a calf injury.
Preston have a doubt over top league scorer Daniel Johnson (knee).
Billy Bodin, out since January with an Achilles injury, is close to a return.
Following his two goals at Bristol City last time out, Albion's Wales international striker Hal Robson-Kanu took his tally for the season to nine, which surpasses his previous best of seven in 2012-13 when he was at Reading.
Victory for Championship leaders Albion would stretch their advantage over second-placed Leeds United to seven points, while sixth-placed Preston start the night 10 points off top spot.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won their past four league matches against Preston North End, scoring 11 goals.
- Preston have lost their past nine away league matches at The Hawthorns, where they have not won since September 1973, when their manager was Bobby Charlton.
- Slaven Bilic's Baggies are unbeaten in five games, having picked up 13 points from the last 15 available since the beginning of February.
- That is more than any other team in the division - and they have netted at least twice in each game.
- North End are unbeaten in their past six Championship away games - the last three of which they have won (at Barnsley, Wigan and Stoke).
- That mirrors their away form a year ago when they reeled off six wins on the spin - at QPR, Stoke, Bolton, Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough.