Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Derby forward Wayne Rooney scored in his 500th appearance in English league football as Derby drew with Fulham on Friday

QPR boss Mark Warburton has no new injury or suspension concerns after their 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The R's have picked up five points in their past three games, having lost their previous three.

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu could name the same XI that started the 1-1 draw with Fulham on Friday.

Duane Holmes is out for several weeks with an ankle injury and fellow midfielder Tom Huddlestone (calf) is yet to return to training.

Match facts