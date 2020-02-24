Queens Park Rangers v Derby County
QPR boss Mark Warburton has no new injury or suspension concerns after their 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.
The R's have picked up five points in their past three games, having lost their previous three.
Derby County boss Phillip Cocu could name the same XI that started the 1-1 draw with Fulham on Friday.
Duane Holmes is out for several weeks with an ankle injury and fellow midfielder Tom Huddlestone (calf) is yet to return to training.
Match facts
- QPR are winless in seven league matches against Derby (D3 L4) since a 2-0 win in March 2016.
- Derby have only lost two of their past 15 away league matches against QPR (W6 D7) and are unbeaten in their past three games there (W1 D2).
- Since Nahki Wells' last appearance for QPR in mid-January, the R's have failed to score in four of their six league games, with those four blanks coming in the past five matches (W1 D2 L2).
- Only Luton and Barnsley (both nine), who both sit inside the relegation zone, have picked up fewer away points in the Championship this season than Derby County (11 - W2 D5 L9).
- Since his league debut for Derby in early January, no player has had a hand in more goals for the Rams than Wayne Rooney (5 - 3 goals, 2 assists). Rooney also has three goals in six previous league appearances against QPR whilst at Manchester United.