Luton Town v Brentford

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has scored 21 Championship goals this season

Luton hope to have Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and captain Sonny Bradley back after all three missed their defeat at Charlton with minor knocks.

Danny Hylton and Callum McManaman are once again set to start on the bench.

Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson is closing in on a return after spending a month out with a hip injury.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen is a doubt - having missed the draw with Blackburn - while Sergi Canos is back in training but remains some way from full fitness.

Bottom side Luton could move to within three points of safety with victory while fourth-placed Brentford are on a run of three consecutive draws.

Match facts