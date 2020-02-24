Luton Town v Brentford
Luton hope to have Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and captain Sonny Bradley back after all three missed their defeat at Charlton with minor knocks.
Danny Hylton and Callum McManaman are once again set to start on the bench.
Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson is closing in on a return after spending a month out with a hip injury.
Midfielder Mathias Jensen is a doubt - having missed the draw with Blackburn - while Sergi Canos is back in training but remains some way from full fitness.
Bottom side Luton could move to within three points of safety with victory while fourth-placed Brentford are on a run of three consecutive draws.
Match facts
- In the reverse fixture against Brentford, a 7-0 mauling, Luton Town suffered their worst Football League defeat since losing 8-1 to Lincoln City in December 1966.
- This will be Brentford's first away league match against Luton since November 2008, when they won 1-0 in a League Two encounter.
- Should Brentford score three or more goals, they will have hit double figures against an opponent in a league season for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when they scored 12 against Plymouth Argyle.
- Luton have won two of their last three league games at Kenilworth Road (L1) and are looking to record back-to-back wins on home soil for only the second time this season (also v Charlton and Wigan back in November and December).
- Only Aleksandar Mitrovic (18) has scored in more Championship matches this season than Brentford striker Ollie Watkins (15 games - 21 goals), however, he hasn't netted in any of his last 10 league games on a Tuesday since March 2018 v Burton.