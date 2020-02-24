Championship
Huddersfield19:45Bristol City
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Bristol City

Steve Mounie
Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has scored five goals in nine appearances in 2020
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley could make changes after they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Swansea on Saturday.

Striker Steve Mounie came off the bench to score his seventh goal of the season and is likely to come back into the starting XI.

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe (knee) is back in training but is still some way off returning to action.

Boss Lee Johnson could make changes after they lost 3-0 at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield have lost their past two league games against Bristol City, scoring twice and conceding nine times across those defeats.
  • In all competitions, Bristol City have won five of their past six games against Huddersfield, losing the other at the John Smith's Stadium in December 2016.
  • Only Hull City and Luton Town (six) have lost more Championship games in 2020 than Huddersfield, who have lost five of their nine games this year (W2 D2).
  • None of Bristol City's past 17 Championship matches have ended level (W8 L9), with the Robins losing three of their past four league games (W1).
  • Following a run of no goals in 17 straight league appearances, Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has netted seven times in his past 11 games. Indeed, since his first goal of the season on December 21st, only Ollie Watkins (8) has netted more Championship goals than the Terriers frontman.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you