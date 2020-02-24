Championship
Cardiff19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest

Samba Sow in action for Nottingham Forest
Samba Sow has played in 18 of Forest's Championship matches this season and only been on the losing side once
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Cardiff City will be without midfielder Lee Tomlin when they welcome Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Tuesday.

Tomlin missed their defeat by Stoke City on Saturday due to a knee injury that he picked up in training and is now out for at least six weeks.

Nottingham Forest have fitness concerns over top scorer Lewis Grabban and midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi.

Grabban and Sow have knee injuries and Ameobi has a hip problem, while striker Nuna Da Costa (groin) is out.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City have won nine of their previous 10 league matches against Nottingham Forest, drawing the other in December 2015.
  • Nottingham Forest have won one of their past 11 away league visits to Cardiff (W1 D3 L7), a 2-0 victory in November 2010.
  • Despite drawing five of their previous six home matches (W1), Cardiff have lost fewer home games than any other Championship side on home soil this season (W8 D7 L1), a 0-1 defeat by Bristol City in November.
  • In the 13 Championship games this season when Nottingham Forest have had the larger share of possession, they have managed just one victory (7.7% - D5 L7), compared to winning 14 of the other 21 matches in which the Reds have surrendered the higher share to their opponents (66.7% - D6 L1).
  • Nottingham Forest have lost on seven on their previous 10 trips to Welsh sides in all competitions (W1 D2), though following their victory at Swansea in September, the Reds are looking to win back-to-back games in Wales for the first time since November 2010 (1-0 v Swansea, 2-0 v Cardiff).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
