Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff City will be without midfielder Lee Tomlin when they welcome Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Tuesday.
Tomlin missed their defeat by Stoke City on Saturday due to a knee injury that he picked up in training and is now out for at least six weeks.
Nottingham Forest have fitness concerns over top scorer Lewis Grabban and midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi.
Grabban and Sow have knee injuries and Ameobi has a hip problem, while striker Nuna Da Costa (groin) is out.
Match facts
- Cardiff City have won nine of their previous 10 league matches against Nottingham Forest, drawing the other in December 2015.
- Nottingham Forest have won one of their past 11 away league visits to Cardiff (W1 D3 L7), a 2-0 victory in November 2010.
- Despite drawing five of their previous six home matches (W1), Cardiff have lost fewer home games than any other Championship side on home soil this season (W8 D7 L1), a 0-1 defeat by Bristol City in November.
- In the 13 Championship games this season when Nottingham Forest have had the larger share of possession, they have managed just one victory (7.7% - D5 L7), compared to winning 14 of the other 21 matches in which the Reds have surrendered the higher share to their opponents (66.7% - D6 L1).
- Nottingham Forest have lost on seven on their previous 10 trips to Welsh sides in all competitions (W1 D2), though following their victory at Swansea in September, the Reds are looking to win back-to-back games in Wales for the first time since November 2010 (1-0 v Swansea, 2-0 v Cardiff).