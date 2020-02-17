Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Everton and Chelsea to meet, Spurs could face Arsenal

Guro Reiten's thumping volley was the difference as Chelsea edged out Liverpool at Kingsmeadow

Everton will host Chelsea in the pick of the Women's FA Cup quarter-final ties, after both came through Monday night's fifth-round matches.

The Toffees thrashed Bristol City 5-0, while Chelsea edged out Liverpool 1-0 to secure their last-eight spot.

Tottenham's 5-0 win over Coventry sets up a potential derby date with Arsenal, who still have to play Lewes.

Holders Manchester City travel to Leicester or Reading, while Crystal Palace or Brighton host Birmingham.

Quarter-final ties will be played on Sunday, 15 March.

Of the fifth-round games yet to be played, Leicester and Reading meet on Thursday, 19 February, Arsenal host Lewes on Sunday, 23 February while the quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, 25 February when Palace entertain Brighton.

All three of those ties pit Women's Super League sides against Championship teams, raising the prospect of the last eight consisting entirely of top-flight clubs.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea, last winners in 2018 and still chasing a domestic treble in 2020, earned their place in the last eight thanks to Guro Reiten's smartly taken first-half volley which was enough to end the hopes of fellow WSL side Liverpool.

The Reds proved tough to break down defensively but failed to generate enough chances in attack to trouble Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

By contrast, their Merseyside rivals Everton were far more comfortable down in the West Country, racing into a 3-0 first-half lead over Bristol City thanks to a double from Lucy Graham and Esme Morgan's header.

Inessa Kaagman and Hannah Cain - the latter with a sweeping volley - put the game beyond doubt after the break, and ensured a happy return for Everton's ex-Robins boss Willie Kirk.

The only negative was an injury to defender Gabby George, who was withdrawn on a stretcher inside the first minute of the game but emerged on crutches to join the full-time celebrations.

Rianna Dean's hat-trick - including two from the spot - guided Spurs past spirited second-tier side Coventry United at the Butts Park Arena, after Siri Worm's curling opener had given them the lead, while Lucia Leon also got in on the act.

Rianna Dean scored twice from the spot in her hat-trick of goals to keep Tottenham on the FA Cup trail

Quarter-final draw

Crystal Palace or Brighton v Birmingham City

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal or Lewes v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City or Reading v Manchester City