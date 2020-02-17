Dundee United dominate BBC Scotland Championship lives in April

Dundee United are strong favourites to win the title and automatic promotion

Leaders Dundee United will feature in three out of five Scottish Championship games being broadcast live on the BBC Scotland television channel in April.

Queen of the South visit Tannadice on 3 April, while Inverness Caledonian Thistle, currently second, host the Tayside club the following Friday.

The Dundee derby at Dens Park will be shown on 24 April.

Greenock Morton v Ayr United is on 17 April, with Partick Thistle versus Caley Thistle on Saturday 18 April.

The latter will have a 19:20 GMT kick-off, with the Friday games starting at 19:05.

With United currently leading by 18 points, Robbie Neilson's side are strong favourites to wrap up the title during April.

The live game on the final weekend of the regular Championship season, 2 May, has yet to be chosen.

Those five matches could be crucial in the battles for promotion play-off places and to avoid relegation.