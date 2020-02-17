Jersey Bulls coach Kevan Nelson says they are finding it 'tougher' to keep winning

Kevan Nelson (left) and manager Gary Freeman have yet to see their side lose a competitive game

Jersey Bulls coach Kevan Nelson says it is getting harder to keep their winning run going after registering their 25th-successive league victory.

The Bulls beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 4-0 to go within one victory of equalling the Combined Counties League's record of consecutive wins.

Kieren Stephens put the hosts 1-0 up before half-time before a Sol Solomon brace and a late Luke Campbell header .

"It is getting tougher," Nelson told BBC Radio Jersey after the win.

"We've got a lot of away games coming up, so it is going to get tough, but we'll certainly try, we'll put all our efforts into doing it. We want to win every game."

Jersey are 21 points clear of second-placed Farnham Town in Combined Counties League Division One.

A win over Bedfont and Feltham in their next game, on Saturday 22 February, would see them equal Withdean's record of 26 successive wins, set in 2000.

They did that in the 2002-2003 season when they won the Combined Counties League's Premier Division title - the step above where Jersey are currently playing - with 40 wins, four draws and just two defeats.

"Four-nil isn't a true reflection of the game," Nelson added.

"Kensington worked harder than that and deserved a bit more out of the game, but the class tells in the end.

"We've got good players up there that can score goals and take chances, Kensington perhaps didn't take their chances, we did."