Guernsey FC lose 2-1 at Hythe Town in storm-battered fixture

Ross Allen has scored in two of Guernsey's past three matches

Storm Dennis hampered Guernsey FC as they conceded direct from a corner to lose 2-1 at Hythe Town.

The hosts went ahead after 42 minutes when Charlie Webster volleyed in at the far post from a corner after Tom De La Mare's clearance was blown behind.

But Guernsey levelled just before half-time as Ross Allen struck from the penalty spot after a handball.

The fortuitous 65th-minute winner came when Danny Walder's swinging corner was blown in unaided.

Guernsey felt goalkeeper Callum Stanton was impeded, but the referee disagreed, meaning a second successive loss for Tony Vance's side.

The defeat leaves Guernsey ninth in Isthmian League South East, nine points off the play-off places.