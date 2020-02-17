Hibernian: Rangers loan star Greg Docherty's impact no surprise to boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Docherty scores fantastic first goal for Hibs

Head coach Jack Ross is not surprised at the "real quality" impact on-loan Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has already made in his Hibernian side.

Docherty's stunning finish - his second goal since arriving at Easter Road last month - opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 win away to Kilmarnock.

Ross was Sunderland manager last season while the 23-year-old was on loan to League One rivals Shrewsbury Town.

"He's brought everything I expected," Ross told BBC Scotland.

"I was fortunate to see him first hand last season because I was managing against his team when he was at Shrewsbury and I was really impressed with the way he had grown then as a player.

"I thought he had improved again from his time at Hamilton and had grown in stature, belief and confidence - and his all-round play had improved."

Docherty's second goal in four Hibs appearances followed his first in a Scottish Cup win over BSC Glasgow.

"It is a real quality finish from Greg Docherty and indicative of a player who is feeling good about himself and confident," Ross said.

"I knew I was getting a good player and we needed his type in the group and I am not disappointed one bit so far. I think he's enjoying his football and long may that level of performance continue."

Ross was pleased with his side's use of the ball and creation of chances for the first hour at Rugby Park - and with their "resilience" to deny Kilmarnock a draw despite late pressure.

Hibs move four points clear of Kilmarnock and are now one point behind fifth-top Livingston.

"It wasn't so long ago that we were in a relegation fight and I think the first target was to get away from that and the second was to try to embed yourself in the top six and then to potentially look higher," Ross added.

"At the moment, we are probably away from the first one, without being complacent about it, the second we still have work to do and the third one about aiming higher - we've still go an outside chance of doing that.

"We are in a really good run of form since the winter break and we've got some exciting league games and a cup quarter-final to look forward to."