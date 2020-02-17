Rangers need 'best form' against Braga - Steven Gerrard

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Livingston

Steven Gerrard says Rangers must rediscover "our best or close to our best" form if they are to beat Braga in the Europa League last 32.

Ruben Amorim's side won away to Portugal's league leaders, Benfica, on Saturday - the first time in 65 years.

Rangers also won 1-0 on Sunday, at home to Livingston, but continue to struggle to match their pre-winter break form.

"One thing is for sure, we are going to have to click into gear - it is a tough game," Rangers manager Gerrard said.

"We are always going to be confident and have belief in ourselves in front of a full house at Ibrox - I'm sure it is going to be rocking - but we're playing against a team that are bang in form."

Braga sit a distant third in the Primeira Liga table behind Benfica and Porto but have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 games, nine of them since Amorim took charge.

Rangers remain second top in the Scottish Premiership but have fallen 10 points behind holders Celtic since the turn of the year after slip-ups against Hearts, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

"I watched Braga against Benfica and they are a decent team - they are in a rich vein of form," Gerrard said.

"They will come here in confident mood, but if we can somehow find our best European performance, I'm confident we can give them a right good game."

Livingston threatened to dent Rangers' title hopes further when Lyndon Dykes was denied a late equaliser by a post at Ibrox.

However, Gerrard was happy with the way his players had coped with the game being delayed from Saturday because of stormy weather - and with the number of chances they created.

"It wasn't an ideal situation for the players or the fans, the game getting delayed 24 hours," he said. "We had the option of playing on Monday, but that was not ideal for Thursday, so Sunday it was.

"It was all about getting the win considering the wind, the rain, the pitch and the form we're in right now - admittedly we are not in our best form. I'm pleased with their professionalism."