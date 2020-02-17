Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Wolves, Braga, Hibs, Livingston, Blackburn, Inverness

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ruben Amorim, who has won eight of his nine games as Braga head coach, says his side "feels unstoppable" ahead of facing Rangers in the Europa League following their 1-0 win away to Benfica - the first time in 65 years and 63 attempts they have won at Estadio Da Luz. (Scottish Sun)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' former Motherwell goalkeeper, John Ruddy, is backing Rangers to defeat Braga in the Europa League last 32 despite the Molineux side's struggles against the in-form Portuguese side during the group stage. (The Herald)

Celtic centre-half Jozo Simunovic is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League tie against Copenhagen after missing Sunday's win over Aberdeen with "a twinge in his hamstring". (Daily Record)

Former Arsenal and Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who helped relegation-threatened Esbjerg stun Copenhagen 1-0 on Friday, believes Celtic will follow his lead and shut out the Danish champions in their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday. (The Herald)

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley has criticised the Scottish Professional Football League for bowing to Rangers' request to have their Scottish Premiership game, postponed from Saturday, played on Sunday instead of Monday. (Daily Record)

Head coach Jack Ross has claimed the fact Hibernian are now being talked of as possibly finishing third in the Premiership is testament to the progress being made by the Easter Road side. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Kristoffer Ajer, the centre-half who scored Sunday's winner against Aberdeen, "thinks he's Franz Beckenbauer at times". (Daily Record)

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has assured Charlie Mulgrew he still has a role to play this season despite the Scotland defender having not played since the end of his loan spell with Wigan Athletic. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle assistant manager Scott Kellacher has described the red card shown to James Keatings in Sunday's Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final win over Rangers Colts as a "disgrace". (Press & Journal, print edition)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend will be sacked as Scotland head coach at the end of the Six Nations campaign if they lose their next match against Italy in Rome. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former England head coach Sir Clive Woodward says Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson should tell Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell he will never play for Scotland again unless he apologises for his public criticism of team boss Gregor Townsend. (Daily Mail)