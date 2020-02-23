Liverpool v West Ham United

Sadio Mane has scored four goals in three games against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to be sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with a persistent calf problem.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks is out with the shoulder injury he sustained against Manchester City in midweek, so Pablo Zabaleta is likely to step in again.

Andriy Yarmolenko remains out, with Jack Wilshere also a long-term injury absentee.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his side's winning run ending with defeat against Atletico Madrid: "It's really from sunshine to hardest rain - and that's how it should be. If you really want to be successful and if you could be successful - what we could have been in that game - then it has to feel really bad and that's how it felt.

"So yes, we want to put things right, even when it's a different competition."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It's never an easy place for any manager or team to go but we'll go there and do everything we can to get a result.

"We've been in a difficult period of games, which I think is quite noticeable, but the players have done a good job."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Defeat is not something that Jurgen Klopp's side have experienced too often this season, and I do not see it happening to them twice in a week.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven league matches against West Ham (W5, D2).

The Reds scored four goals in four of those seven matches.

West Ham have won only three of their 57 top-flight away matches against Liverpool (D15, L39).

Liverpool

Liverpool need five victories from their final 12 league fixtures to guarantee a first top-flight title since 1990.

In this fixture, they could equal Manchester City's all-time English top-flight record of 18 league wins in a row.

The Reds are unbeaten in 43 league fixtures since a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in January 2019 (W38, D5).

A 21st successive league victory at Anfield would equal their own English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set between January and December 1972.

They have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Both of Liverpool's last two Premier League games have been goalless at half-time; only two of their first 24 league matches of the season had been 0-0 at the break.

West Ham United