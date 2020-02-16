Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Sterling, Solskjaer, Werner, Magalhaes, Morrison

Pep Guardiola will remain as Manchester City manager even if the club fails to overturn its two-year ban from the Champions League. (Mirror)

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero believes Guardiola would be a 'good fit' at the club. The City manager has been linked with replacing Maurizio Sarri in Turin. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling's agent says the 25-year-old England international is "solely focused" on the club and "will not be distracted by any talk of transfers to any club at the moment". (Mirror)

Manchester City accept that some players will want to leave the club at the end of the season if their Champions League ban is upheld. (Telegraph)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not think missing out on a Champions League place will impact the club's summer transfer plans. (Mirror)

Solskjaer says 30-year-old Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo's loan move to Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua could become a permanent deal. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona would have to include France striker Antoine Griezmann in any deal to tempt Inter Milan to sell Lautaro Martinez to them. The Argentina international, 22, has a reported release clause of £92m. (Sun)

RB Leipzig insist that Liverpool have not made any contact with them over striker Timo Werner. The Germany international, 23, has scored 20 Bundesliga goals this season. (Mirror)

Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes, who is at French club Lille, says that he would "love to" to play in the Premier League. The Brazilian defender, 22, is also a target for Everton. (Sun)

Inter Milan are in talks to sign Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong. The 20-year-old winger is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer. (Tuttosport, via Sun)

Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison, currently on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough, is set to play international football. The former Manchester United youth player, 27, will be called up by Jamaica for their friendly with Catalonia in Barcelona on 30 March. (Sheffield Star)