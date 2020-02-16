Match ends, Vitória Guimarães 1, FC Porto 2.
Porto's Moussa Marega quits match over racist abuse at Vitoria Guimaraes
Porto forward Moussa Marega walked off midway through his side's win at Vitoria Guimaraes, saying he was subjected to racist abuse from fans.
Marega, 28, started to walk towards the dugouts in the 69th minute, nine minutes after scoring what would prove the winner in Porto's 2-1 victory.
He pointed his thumbs down and also raised his middle fingers to the crowd.
Team-mates and opposition players tried to persuade him to stay on, but he was eventually substituted.
In an Instagram post, Marega said the home supporters "who come to the stadium to make racist screams" were "idiots".
Porto boss Sergio Conceicao said: "We are a family regardless of nationality, skin colour, hair colour. We are human, we deserve respect. What happened here is unfortunate.
"We are completely indignant about what happened. I know the passion that exists for Vitoria and I think most of the fans do not see themselves in the same attitude of some people who have insulted Moussa since the warm-up."
Porto's match report on their website described it as "a sad situation that should make the Guimaraes club and Portuguese football blush with shame".
Team-mates including Alex Telles, Sergio Oliveira and Ivan Marcano all tried to stop Marega walking off the pitch, grabbing the Malian player around the waist - but he pushed everyone aside on his way to the tunnel.
Marega spent a season on loan at Vitoria in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 15 goals in 25 games.
Line-ups
Vitória Guimarães
- 1Renato de Jesus
- 17Sacko
- 3VenâncioSubstituted forSousa Silvaat 83'minutes
- 2Pereira da Silva
- 29Hanin
- 7Evangelista Santana de OliveiraSubstituted forBonatiniat 75'minutes
- 88Figueiredo Rodrigues
- 11Brás André
- 23Edwards
- 96Duarte da Silva
- 8JohnSubstituted forda Luz Pereiraat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bondarenko
- 13Bonatini
- 27Ouattara
- 28Poha
- 45Sousa Silva
- 56Macedo Silva
- 91da Luz Pereira
FC Porto
- 32Marchesín
- 17JM CoronaSubstituted forNakajimaat 84'minutes
- 19Mbemba
- 5Marcano
- 13Telles
- 25OtávioSubstituted forMonteiro Pinto Leiteat 88'minutes
- 16Uribe
- 27Oliveira
- 7Díaz
- 20Mendes AndradeBooked at 44mins
- 11MaregaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forManafá Jancóat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 8Silva Baró
- 9Aboubakar
- 10Nakajima
- 18Manafá Jancó
- 31Meireles Costa
- 77Machado Ferreira
- Referee:
- Luís Godinho
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Vitória Guimarães 1, FC Porto 2.
Attempt missed. Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florent Hanin with a headed pass.
Luis Díaz (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães).
Foul by Iván Marcano (FC Porto).
João Pedro (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Diogo Leite replaces Otávio.
Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães).
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Wilson Manafá.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Shoya Nakajima replaces Corona.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. João Pedro replaces Frederico Venâncio.
Attempt missed. Corona (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Otávio.
Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pepe (Vitória Guimarães).
Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Pedro Henrique.
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Iván Marcano.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. Davidson replaces Ola John.
Foul by Zé Luís (FC Porto).
André André (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. Léo Bonatini replaces Lucas Evangelista.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Wilson Manafá replaces Moussa Marega.
Corona (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães).
Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André André (Vitória Guimarães).
Luis Díaz (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães).
Attempt missed. Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ola John.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Corona.
Attempt missed. Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florent Hanin with a cross.
Booking
Moussa Marega (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Vitória Guimarães 1, FC Porto 2. Moussa Marega (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto).
André André (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.