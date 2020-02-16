Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vitória Guimarães1FC Porto2

Porto's Moussa Marega quits match over racist abuse at Vitoria Guimaraes

Moussa Marega
Mali forward Moussa Marega gave home fans the thumbs down at Vitoria Guimaraes

Porto forward Moussa Marega walked off midway through his side's win at Vitoria Guimaraes, saying he was subjected to racist abuse from fans.

Marega, 28, started to walk towards the dugouts in the 69th minute, nine minutes after scoring what would prove the winner in Porto's 2-1 victory.

He pointed his thumbs down and also raised his middle fingers to the crowd.

Team-mates and opposition players tried to persuade him to stay on, but he was eventually substituted.

In an Instagram post, Marega said the home supporters "who come to the stadium to make racist screams" were "idiots".

Moussa Marega
Porto defender Alex Telles tried to prevent Moussa Marega from leaving the pitch
Moussa Marega
And staff from the dugouts tried to persuade Marega to remain

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao said: "We are a family regardless of nationality, skin colour, hair colour. We are human, we deserve respect. What happened here is unfortunate.

"We are completely indignant about what happened. I know the passion that exists for Vitoria and I think most of the fans do not see themselves in the same attitude of some people who have insulted Moussa since the warm-up."

Porto's match report on their website described it as "a sad situation that should make the Guimaraes club and Portuguese football blush with shame".

Team-mates including Alex Telles, Sergio Oliveira and Ivan Marcano all tried to stop Marega walking off the pitch, grabbing the Malian player around the waist - but he pushed everyone aside on his way to the tunnel.

Marega spent a season on loan at Vitoria in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 15 goals in 25 games.

Line-ups

Vitória Guimarães

  • 1Renato de Jesus
  • 17Sacko
  • 3VenâncioSubstituted forSousa Silvaat 83'minutes
  • 2Pereira da Silva
  • 29Hanin
  • 7Evangelista Santana de OliveiraSubstituted forBonatiniat 75'minutes
  • 88Figueiredo Rodrigues
  • 11Brás André
  • 23Edwards
  • 96Duarte da Silva
  • 8JohnSubstituted forda Luz Pereiraat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bondarenko
  • 13Bonatini
  • 27Ouattara
  • 28Poha
  • 45Sousa Silva
  • 56Macedo Silva
  • 91da Luz Pereira

FC Porto

  • 32Marchesín
  • 17JM CoronaSubstituted forNakajimaat 84'minutes
  • 19Mbemba
  • 5Marcano
  • 13Telles
  • 25OtávioSubstituted forMonteiro Pinto Leiteat 88'minutes
  • 16Uribe
  • 27Oliveira
  • 7Díaz
  • 20Mendes AndradeBooked at 44mins
  • 11MaregaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forManafá Jancóat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 8Silva Baró
  • 9Aboubakar
  • 10Nakajima
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 31Meireles Costa
  • 77Machado Ferreira
Referee:
Luís Godinho

Match Stats

Home TeamVitória GuimarãesAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Vitória Guimarães 1, FC Porto 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Vitória Guimarães 1, FC Porto 2.

Attempt missed. Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florent Hanin with a headed pass.

Luis Díaz (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães).

Foul by Iván Marcano (FC Porto).

João Pedro (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Diogo Leite replaces Otávio.

Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães).

Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Wilson Manafá.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Shoya Nakajima replaces Corona.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. João Pedro replaces Frederico Venâncio.

Attempt missed. Corona (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Otávio.

Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pepe (Vitória Guimarães).

Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).

Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Pedro Henrique.

Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Iván Marcano.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. Davidson replaces Ola John.

Foul by Zé Luís (FC Porto).

André André (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. Léo Bonatini replaces Lucas Evangelista.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Wilson Manafá replaces Moussa Marega.

Corona (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães).

Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by André André (Vitória Guimarães).

Luis Díaz (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães).

Attempt missed. Florent Hanin (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ola John.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Corona.

Attempt missed. Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florent Hanin with a cross.

Booking

Moussa Marega (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Vitória Guimarães 1, FC Porto 2. Moussa Marega (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto).

André André (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica21180349123754
2FC Porto21172246153153
3Sporting Braga21114633231037
4Sporting2111373223936
5FC Famalicão219663336-333
6Rio Ave219662921833
7Santa Clara218581721-429
8Boavista217771819-128
9Vitória Guimarães2177734241028
10Gil Vicente216872327-426
11Vitória Setúbal216871523-826
12Tondela216691825-724
13Marítimo215972127-624
14Moreirense215882930-123
15Belenenses2163121838-2021
16Paços de Ferreira2144131230-1816
17Portimonense2129101530-1515
18Desportivo Aves2141162139-1813
View full Portuguese Primeira Liga table

