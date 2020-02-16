SWPL Cup: Wins for Celtic, Aberdeen and Hamilton

Aberdeen started their SWPL Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over top flight side Hearts.

Lauren Gordon and Eilidh Shore got the goals that mattered for the newly promoted SWPL 2 side, with Hearts finishing with 10 players after goalkeeper Emily Mutch's red card.

In Group A, Celtic were 6-0 winners over St Johnstone.

But Rangers are still waiting to begin their season after their clash with Dundee United was postponed.

Results

Group A: Glasgow Women 2-3 Spartans; St Johnstone 0-6 Celtic

Group B: Dundee United P-P Rangers; Queen's Park 1-6 Hamilton Academical

Group C: Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts; Boroughmuir Thistle 2-4 Stirling University

Group D: Kilmarnock P-P Motherwell; Partick Thistle P-P Forfar Farmington

