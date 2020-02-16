German Bundesliga
Köln0Bayern Munich3

1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 33Bornauw
  • 5Czichos
  • 34KatterbachSubstituted forKainzat 29'minutes
  • 28Skhiri
  • 14Hector
  • 24Drexler
  • 23Uth
  • 38Jakobs
  • 15Córdoba

Substitutes

  • 2Schmitz
  • 6Höger
  • 9Terodde
  • 20Rexhbecaj
  • 27Modeste
  • 29Thielmann
  • 30Kainz
  • 32Krahl
  • 37Leistner

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengBooked at 28mins
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 32Kimmich
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 29Coman
  • 25Müller
  • 22Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Odriozola
  • 10Coutinho
  • 11Cuisance
  • 18Goretzka
  • 21Hernández
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Zirkzee
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.

Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz replaces Noah Katterbach because of an injury.

Booking

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kingsley Ehizibue.

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Mark Uth is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a headed pass.

Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Alphonso Davies is caught offside.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noah Katterbach.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 2. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22144461233846
2RB Leipzig22136356253145
3B Dortmund22126463323142
4B Mgladbach21133542241842
5B Leverkusen2212463829940
6Schalke219843227535
7Freiburg229673131033
8Hoffenheim2210393335-233
9Wolfsburg228772828031
10Frankfurt2284103735228
11Augsburg227693445-1127
12Union Berlin2282122735-826
13Hertha Berlin2275102738-1126
14Köln2172122741-1423
15Mainz2170143148-1721
16Düsseldorf2245132146-2517
17Werder Bremen2245132551-2617
18Paderborn2244142747-2016
View full German Bundesliga table

