Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 19Ehizibue
- 33Bornauw
- 5Czichos
- 34KatterbachSubstituted forKainzat 29'minutes
- 28Skhiri
- 14Hector
- 24Drexler
- 23Uth
- 38Jakobs
- 15Córdoba
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 6Höger
- 9Terodde
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 27Modeste
- 29Thielmann
- 30Kainz
- 32Krahl
- 37Leistner
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengBooked at 28mins
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 22Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 18Goretzka
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz replaces Noah Katterbach because of an injury.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kingsley Ehizibue.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Mark Uth is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a headed pass.
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Alphonso Davies is caught offside.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noah Katterbach.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 2. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.