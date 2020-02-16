Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Juventus v Brescia
-
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 24Rugani
- 19BonucciBooked at 19mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 8Ramsey
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 21HiguaínBooked at 43mins
- 10Dybala
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 4de Ligt
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 77Buffon
Brescia
- 22AlfonsoSubstituted forAndrenacciat 10'minutes
- 2Sabelli
- 3Mateju
- 14Chancellor
- 26Martella
- 25Bisoli
- 27Dessena
- 31Bjarnason
- 8Zmrhal
- 18AyeBooked at 37mins
- 45Balotelli
Substitutes
- 6Ndoj
- 7Spalek
- 9Donnarumma
- 12Andrenacci
- 19Mangraviti
- 23Skrabb
- 24Viviani
- 29Semprini
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 1, Brescia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 1, Brescia 0.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Attempt saved. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sabelli.
Booking
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Bruno Martella (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).
Jaromir Zmrhal (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Brescia 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Florian Aye (Brescia) for a bad foul.
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Aye (Brescia).
Attempt saved. Birkir Bjarnason (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Martella with a cross.
Booking
Florian Aye (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florian Aye (Brescia).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Bisoli.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Ales Mateju (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno Martella (Brescia).
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jhon Chancellor.