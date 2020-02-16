Italian Serie A
Juventus1Brescia0

Juventus v Brescia

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 24Rugani
  • 19BonucciBooked at 19mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 8Ramsey
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 21HiguaínBooked at 43mins
  • 10Dybala

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4de Ligt
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 77Buffon

Brescia

  • 22AlfonsoSubstituted forAndrenacciat 10'minutes
  • 2Sabelli
  • 3Mateju
  • 14Chancellor
  • 26Martella
  • 25Bisoli
  • 27Dessena
  • 31Bjarnason
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 18AyeBooked at 37mins
  • 45Balotelli

Substitutes

  • 6Ndoj
  • 7Spalek
  • 9Donnarumma
  • 12Andrenacci
  • 19Mangraviti
  • 23Skrabb
  • 24Viviani
  • 29Semprini
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBrescia
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.

Second Half

Second Half begins Juventus 1, Brescia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Juventus 1, Brescia 0.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ales Mateju.

Attempt saved. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sabelli.

Booking

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Bruno Martella (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).

Jaromir Zmrhal (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Brescia 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Florian Aye (Brescia) for a bad foul.

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Florian Aye (Brescia).

Attempt saved. Birkir Bjarnason (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Martella with a cross.

Booking

Florian Aye (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florian Aye (Brescia).

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Bisoli.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Ales Mateju (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.

Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bruno Martella (Brescia).

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jhon Chancellor.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus24183345232257
2Inter Milan23166148202854
3Lazio23165253203353
4Atalanta24136563323145
5Roma24116743321139
6Hellas Verona249872824435
7Parma2410593230235
8Bologna249693739-233
9Cagliari238873835332
10AC Milan239592531-632
11Napoli238693634230
12Sassuolo2485113839-129
13Fiorentina2477102934-528
14Torino2383122742-1527
15Udinese2475122036-1626
16Lecce2467113245-1325
17Sampdoria2465132541-1623
18Genoa2457122743-1622
19Brescia2444162143-2216
20SPAL2443171842-2415
