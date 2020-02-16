Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress

Pauline Bremer's hat-trick took her tally to 22 goals in 22 games in all competitions for her club this term

Holders Manchester City hit 10 goals past fourth-tier Ipswich Town to reach the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals for seventh straight year.

Pauline Bremer, Jess Park and Georgia Stanway all scored hat-tricks for the Women's Super League leaders.

They will be joined in the last eight by 2012 winners Birmingham City, who edged past third-tier Sunderland.

Birmingham's 1-0 win came courtesy of England midfielder Lucy Staniforth's late free-kick against her old club.

Sunday's remaining three fixtures were postponed because of severe weather caused by Storm Dennis, while Chelsea and Liverpool's tie - originally scheduled for Sunday too - was pre-emptively moved to Monday about 48 hours earlier.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Monday, live on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club programme at 20:45 GMT.

The elimination of Ipswich and 2016 semi-finalists Sunderland meant there will be no sides from below the top two divisions involved in Monday's draw.

The Lady Black Cats - who are top of the third tier's Northern region - impressed against top-flight Birmingham, who were reduced to 10 players with five minutes to go as Staniforth was sent off shortly after breaking the deadlock with her fine free-kick from range.

National League Division One South East outfit Ipswich, who had won six matches to get to the last-16 stage in the competition and were the lowest-ranked team remaining, named seven teenagers in their starting XI, which had an average age of 21.

In contrast, Manchester City fielded 10 senior internationals, along with England youth international Park, and were ultimately ruthlessly dominant.

The visitors were backed by more than 400 noisy travelling fans from Suffolk but trailed early on to Laura Coombs' opening goal on the counter-attack and the midfielder's effort was added to by Germany's Bremer and Park to give the hosts a 3-0 half-time lead.

Bremer, Park and Lionesses forward Stanway all completed their hat-tricks after the break, as interim boss Alan Mahon made it two wins from his two games in charge since Nick Cushing left to take up a job in the United States.