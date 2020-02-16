'We're all too quick to move on' - Kearney urges players to enjoy League Cup win

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Bannsiders defeat Crues in Windsor decider

When Oran Kearney speaks, it's clear the Coleraine players listen.

And they will no doubt have liked what they heard from their talismanic manager in the jubilant afterglow of their League Cup final success.

"We are all brilliant at moving on in life and pushing things to the side quickly, but I want the players to make sure they enjoy this win," he reflected.

With the north coast club well in the hunt for the Irish Premiership title and in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup, it was perhaps unavoidable that thoughts would turn to what further trophy success they could achieve this season.

Kearney was realistic enough to know that talk of a potential treble cannot be brushed aside, but was firm in his thoughts on savouring Saturday night's comeback win over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

"To be honest, it's not even on the radar at this point in time and I've said that to the players," the former St Mirren boss continued.

"We will meet up on Tuesday night to regroup and train, but between now and then I don't want any of us to talk about anything else but this cup win.

"We all graft and graft for moments in football like this and it can pass so quickly. It's important that we get that enjoyment from it as a group and with our families.

"We have players in the squad such as Josh Carson, James McLaughlin and Lyndon Kane who missed the final when we won the Irish Cup in 2018, so they should lap this up and take the emotion with them.

"Yes, we want this win to be a catalyst but football is too short and that will look after itself further down the line."

Getting past the 'hullaballoo'

While this was only Kearney's second trophy as Coleraine boss, he had plenty of experience of winning silverware as a player as part of David Jeffrey's all-conquering Linfield side.

He no doubt drew on that experience in the build-up to Saturday's showpiece, while ensuring the players used their own experiences of back-to-back Irish Cup final appearances in 2017 and 2018.

"There has certainly been a buzz since we won the semi-final," he continued.

"However, we said to the players all week in the build-up that we are past the hullaballoo and furore that surrounds occasions like this. It's all about the football match, we trained fantastically well and everything was looking good.

"If you look back to the Irish Cup final a few years ago when we lost to Linfield, it hurt us badly but the learning curve from it was fantastic, and we put it right the following year."

We have to keep delivering joyous nights for the fans

That good week's training in the build-up was not evident in the opening 35 minutes of the final, as Crusaders seized control of the match and led through a Jamie McGonigle goal on 10 minutes.

The Coleraine fans in the East Stand were hugely vocal from before kick-off and continued throughout the match as Stephen Lowry equalised with a penalty before the break and James McLaughlin headed in the winner not long after half-time.

Kearney and his players spent a long time celebrating in front of their travelling supporters after the match, and the manager was effusive in his praise of the role the fans played.

"Our average home gate is somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000, depending who we are playing, but I think we had 4,000 at Windsor Park," he commented.

Kearney praised the travelling Coleraine support at Windsor Park

"The noise from them was phenomenal from the start. We have to give credit to them because we were on the ropes for parts of the first half, but the noise never stopped the whole time."

As ever, Kearney's message was important and he had another one for his players while praising the fans.

"Some of those fans may not have been to a Coleraine game since our last cup final, but the important thing is that we have to keep putting on performances and giving them joyous nights like this.

"That might another 200 or 300 fans on the gate for the rest of the season and that's important for the club."