Atherstone Town: Racist incidents lead to manager, coach & secretary resigning

The match was taking place in the 10th tier of the English football pyramid

Alleged racist abuse from fans in three successive matches has led to the manager, coach and secretary of non-league Atherstone Town all resigning.

Their Midland League Division One game at Stafford Town on Saturday was halted briefly when abuse of Stafford keeper Samuel Amedu was reported to officials.

Atherstone, who won the match 3-0, said the fans responsible were identified and "will now face lifetime bans".

Former manager Scott Rickards said he "could no longer be part of the club".

He told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire: "I've got black players who play for my team - where do I stand morally and ethically if I say let's just deal with that person and move on?

"Instantly the club made a statement about dealing with the individuals, and I made my stance along with my assistant. When a club has a stigma attached to it and you're at the helm as the manager, if I go and support that where does that leave me as a coach and a manager?

"There were some racism allegations made by staff of Worcester City after the first leg of our FA Vase game recently, but the club wasn't able to find evidence that it was true.

"We don't manage football games to be abused, whether racially, verbally or physically - it shouldn't be part of football full stop, let alone at our level."

Stafford released a short statement thanking Atherstone for their swift action in identifying the alleged culprits.

Atherstone have not yet reported the incident to police, but expect to do so following a club meeting on Wednesday.