Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic: Champions won't get carried away - Neil Lennon

Celtic will not get carried away after a "magnificent three points" at Aberdeen, says manager Neil Lennon.

Kristoffer Ajer's late goal earned the league leaders a 2-1 win despite not being their creative best for parts of the contest.

The win could prove crucial as Celtic moved 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Rangers playing Livingston later on Sunday.

"That was the hardest game I've had by a considerable way," said Lennon.

"Conditions were awful and we were playing against a very good side.

"At one stage in the second half you're thinking a draw might not be a bad result, but you're always thinking where can we affect it. We changed and went to a 4-3-3 and it seemed to put Aberdeen out of shape a bit."

Callum McGregor gave Celtic an early lead, but Aberdeen's Ash Taylor fired the home side level.

McInnes' men littered the Celtic box with crosses but could not find a second, and on the counter attack the visitors restored their lead in the final 10 minutes through Norwegian defender Ajer.

It proves a huge boost in the build up to Thursday's trip to Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League.

"That's all credit to the players today, they had to be resilient at times, they had to be strong and defend set plays well," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"That's exactly what I want from my team, it's not always about painting pretty pictures all the time, sometimes you have to dig in.

"Other results are out with our control, we've just got to concentrate on ourselves and not get carried away.

"We're happy and we'll enjoy the trip home, but we've got a big game coming up on Thursday and a huge game next Sunday away to Kilmarnock."