Scottish Gossip: Livingston, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Hamilton

Livingston manager Gary Holt was not happy with the postponed game with Rangers being delayed 24 hours, with the West Lothian club feeling bullied into the move. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic forward Ryan Christie says he felt like he was on trial after being charged by the SFA for trying to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals in the last Old Firm match. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna believes he needs to prove he is up to the task at international level. (Sunday Mail print edition)

Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan says a message from David Beckham topped off his move to new MLS side Inter Miami. (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton assistant Guillaume Beuzelin believes Jamie Hamilton's red card was the reason his side could not hold on to victory away to Hearts. (Scottish Sun print edition)

Stephen O'Donnell says family ties and being out of Scotland boss Steve Clarke's sights was the reason he turned down a move to Oxford United to stay at Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)