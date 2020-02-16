Storm Dennis: Arsenal v Lewes Women's FA Cup tie called off

Arsenal's game has been rearranged for 23 February

Arsenal's home game against Lewes in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday has been postponed because of Storm Dennis.

The Gunners said the decision had been taken because of "crowd safety issues relating to the current weather conditions and Sunday's forecast".

Amber warnings for rain and yellow warnings for wind are in place for most of the country into Sunday evening.

"The safety of all supporters at Meadow Park is of paramount importance," said Arsenal.

"We have also taken consideration of the impact of weather conditions on the journey Lewes supporters will be making."

The game will now be played on Sunday 23 February at 13:00 GMT at Meadow Park and all tickets will remain valid, while Arsenal's home Women's Super League match against Reading, which had originally been scheduled for that day will be moved to another date.

Elsewhere, Sunday's horse racing fixture at Market Rasen has been cancelled because of "significant standing water" on the track, but the meet at Kempton will go ahead, while fixtures at Exeter and Lingfield are already off.

On Saturday, two Football League fixtures were cancelled, while a number of National League games were called off. In Scotland Rangers' game against Livingston was among the Scottish Premiership matches postponed, but it is due to go ahead on Sunday afternoon instead.