Premier League
Arsenal16:30Everton
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Everton

Everton's Andre Gomes
Everton's Andre Gomes has recovered from a dislocated ankle much more quickly than expected

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil could return after missing the midweek Europa League trip to Greece for personal reasons.

Lucas Torreira was also sidelined for the Olympiakos game with illness but is hoping to be fit to face Everton.

Everton's Andre Gomes could play for the first time since early November after recovering from ankle surgery.

Fabian Delph is available after a ban and Bernard has overcome a minor injury, but Theo Walcott's knee problem will be assessed ahead of the game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Mikel Arteta holds the hearts of Arsenal and Everton supporters. He's fast winning over minds at the Emirates too.

Bernd Leno's performance at Olympiakos personified the improvement under the new head coach. He made good saves in his third consecutive clean sheet - his best run in four years - and his overall performance was authoritative.

Arteta has ensured defenders keep their position. He has restored purpose and happiness to the squad.

This will be a stiffer task than Thursday. Everton are genuine top-five candidates on the back of a five-match unbeaten run under Carlo Ancelotti.

Again, it's good man-management. Look at the improvement in Dominic Calvert-Lewin - six league goals in eight games.

The extra time to prepare could ensure a positive result for the visitors.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had a more obvious impact with results in his first two months in charge than his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, who was appointed at the same time.

But Arsenal ended up winning very comfortably at home against Newcastle last weekend and the fact they are back at the Emirates again makes them favourites for me.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper

Richarlison has put Everton ahead seven times in this season's Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton have lost their last five league visits to Arsenal.
  • The Toffees are winless in 23 Premier League away fixtures against Arsenal (D4, L19).
  • Arsenal have scored 107 Premier League goals versus Everton, a competition record for one club against another.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are on a season's best run of six league games unbeaten (W2, D4).
  • The Gunners are the only side - along with runaway leaders Liverpool - who are undefeated in the Premier League in 2020.
  • They could keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2017.
  • However, their tally of 34 points after 26 matches is their second lowest at this stage of a Premier League season. They had 33 in 1994-95.
  • They have won only one of their 12 Premier League matches this season against other teams in the top half of the table.
  • Twenty-six of Alexandre Lacazette's 33 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last nine.
  • Bukayo Saka has assisted nine goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Arsenal player. The 18-year-old has more Premier League assists than any other teenager in 2019-20.

Everton

  • Everton have lost just one of their past 11 league games (W6, D4). Only Liverpool have earned more points than the Toffees in that period.
  • The Blues have lost just one of their last five away games in the Premier League (W2, D2).
  • They have scored in every league game under Carlo Ancelotti.
  • Nonetheless, they are without a clean sheet in 12 Premier League away games, their longest such run since October 2003.
  • Morgan Schneiderlin could make his 200th Premier League appearance.
  • Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta scored 27 goals in 174 Premier League appearances for Everton from 2005-2011, before joining Arsenal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool26251061154676
2Man City26173667293854
3Leicester26155654262850
4Chelsea2612594336741
5Tottenham2611784334940
6Sheff Utd2610972824439
7Man Utd2610883829938
8Wolves2681263532336
9Everton26106103438-436
10Arsenal2671363634234
11Burnley26104123039-934
12Southampton2694133248-1631
13Newcastle2687112440-1631
14Crystal Palace2679102332-930
15Brighton2669113138-727
16Bournemouth2675142640-1426
17Aston Villa2674153450-1625
18West Ham2666143045-1524
19Watford2659122440-1624
20Norwich2646162448-2418
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you