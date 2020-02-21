Premier League
Man Utd14:00Watford
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Watford

Odion Ighalo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United home debut against his former club

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Scott McTominay is likely to be in the squad for the first time since suffering a knee ligament injury on Boxing Day.

Odion Ighalo could make his home debut and a first start, while Mason Greenwood is struggling with illness.

Watford full-back Kiko Fermenia might return after missing seven matches because of a thigh injury.

Ismaila Sarr, who has been sidelined for four games with a hamstring problem, will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The Nigel Pearson-led Watford revival began with a win over Manchester United - the start of a six-game unbeaten run that lifted the Hornets out of the bottom three.

They might have slightly faltered and dropped back in since, but the belief that they'll beat the drop hasn't wavered and they'll feel they can be the first Watford side EVER to win a league game at Old Trafford.

And they really could against United, whose fans don't know what to count on at the moment. Excellent one game then distinctly average the next, and yet still in the thick of the 'top-four fight'.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47 next Wednesday. Any more inconsistency and he might start to look his age for the first time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on trying to find consistency: "It is team selection - you've got to maybe rotate in Europe like we've done, then maybe go back to what we were at Chelsea this week.

"I feel that Bruno [Fernandes] and Odion [Ighalo] coming in will get more goals in the team. That's been lacking. The games we've lost - West Ham, Burnley, Palace, Bournemouth - we've had chances but we haven't scored goals."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's revival has hit the buffers a little bit, but Manchester United still worry me in a game like this.

I still think they will beat Watford, but they cannot afford to think they can just turn up and win.

Prediction: 2-0

Watford have conceded six own goals in the league this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won 16 of the past 18 meetings in all competitions, but one of the exceptions came in the reverse fixture in December when Watford won 2-0 at Vicarage Road.
  • Watford are winless in all 12 league away matches against Manchester United (D2, L10), losing their last eight.
  • None of the 13 Premier League meetings have ended in a draw - that last happened in the old First Division in the 1985-86 season when both league games finished 1-1.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have lost just one of their past 11 home league matches.
  • But they are in danger of going three league games at Old Trafford without scoring for their first time since May 2002.
  • United's tally of 38 points is their lowest after 26 matches since 1989-90.
  • They could keep three consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time in a year.
  • United are unbeaten in the last 15 Premier League games in which they have scored (W9, D6).
  • The Red Devils have been awarded a division-high nine Premier League penalties this season, but have missed four of them. The Premier League record for most missed penalties in a single season is five by Tottenham and Liverpool.
  • New signing Odion Ighalo scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford between 2015 and 2017.

Watford

  • After winning three league games in a row, Watford are now winless in four (D2, L2).
  • They have picked up five points from their last four league away games, as many points as they earned in their first nine attempts this season.
  • Watford have dropped 17 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, including eight across their last three games.
  • All four of Troy Deeney's Premier League goals against Manchester United have been penalties.
  • Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 34.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool26251061154676
2Man City26173667293854
3Leicester26155654262850
4Chelsea2612594336741
5Tottenham2611784334940
6Sheff Utd2610972824439
7Man Utd2610883829938
8Wolves2681263532336
9Everton26106103438-436
10Arsenal2671363634234
11Burnley26104123039-934
12Southampton2694133248-1631
13Newcastle2687112440-1631
14Crystal Palace2679102332-930
15Brighton2669113138-727
16Bournemouth2675142640-1426
17Aston Villa2674153450-1625
18West Ham2666143045-1524
19Watford2659122440-1624
20Norwich2646162448-2418
View full Premier League table

