Women's Super League: Manchester City v Chelsea (Sun)

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

The Barclays FA Women's Super League: Manchester City v Chelsea Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: The Academy Stadium Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Manchester and online, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

The top two sides in the Women's Super League, Manchester City and Chelsea, meet on Sunday knowing that the victors will have the destiny of the title in their hands ahead of the season run-in.

Leaders City go in to the game with a narrow one-point lead over the visitors, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their 14 league matches so far this season and won December's reverse fixture 2-1.

Victory for either side would put them six wins from being crowned champions.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea team are bidding for their 10th straight win in all competitions, having scored 16 times in their past five games without conceding.

"To face Chelsea is a big one for us," England striker Ellen White told City's website. "It's a massive game and hopefully it will put us in a good position.

"Home advantage is really important for us. We love playing at home at the Academy Stadium in front of our fans. Hopefully, we'll put in a really big performance and continue our good run."

Chelsea and Lionesses defender Millie Bright told Chelsea's website: "It is a big game but our mentality all season has been 'every game is a final' and that is the mentality we will have again.

"The season has shown if you drop points you will be relying on others to get results for you and that is not a position we want to be in.

"We want to rely on ourselves to go and win the league and winning puts us in the position to do that."