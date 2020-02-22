Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone13:30Rangers
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Rangers

Liam Craig returns to the St Johnstone squad - the midfielder missed the Ross County game with a knock. Murray Davidson remains on the sidelines.

Borna Barisic is out for Rangers after suffering a fresh injury. The left-back returned against Braga on Thursday but suffered a blow to the kidney. Ryan Jack returns from a European suspension, while Jermain Defoe and Filip Helander remain out.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "The run has been pretty good. The quality of performances have been good but each game puts up a different challenge and Rangers put up another different challenge and some will argue a harder challenge. So we have to be ready for that."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Ianis Hagi is an outstanding talent and that stage [in Europe] was made for him. He's got fight in him. It's not just talent, it's fight. He wants to win. It was him who provided the magic [in the comeback 3-2 win against Braga] and spark to get us back into the game."

Did you know? Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored six goals in his last five league appearances against St Johnstone; those six goals are more than he has against any other opponent in the Premiership.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27241279166373
2Rangers26203361164563
3Aberdeen2711883431341
4Motherwell26132113534141
5Livingston27107103835337
6Hibernian279993942-336
7Kilmarnock2795132835-732
8St Johnstone2671092544-1931
9Ross County2768132654-2826
10St Mirren2657142135-1422
11Hamilton2748152850-2220
12Hearts27310142749-2219
View full Scottish Premiership table

