Celtic v Kilmarnock

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a doubt after coming off with a calf injury in the Europa League draw with Copenhagen. Neil Lennon hopes Leigh Griffiths and Greg Taylor will return, but Hatem Abd Elhamed and forward Mikey Johnston remain out.

Forward Rory McKenzie is a doubt for Kilmarnock. Harry Bunn will definitely be absent again with a calf complaint, while midfielders Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still out with knee injuries.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's against difficult opponents who probably had a bitterly disappointing night in midweek but Alex has them playing pretty well. They scored goals in midweek and they obviously beat Rangers the week before. They are tough opposition and we will have to be very wary of them."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "We should have put the game [the Scottish Cup 4-3 loss to Aberdeen] to bed. We got to a point where the game was won. We made bad decisions at key moments. I'm gutted for the fans because we let them down."

Did you know? Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games (L1), including 12 of 13 this season. In that run of 15 matches, they have scored 45 goals and conceded just seven.