League Two Round-up as Cove stretch lead at the top

Rory McAllister scored a late winner for Cove Rangers to extend their lead at the top of League Two against nearest rivals Edinburgh City.

Queen's Park made it five wins from six as they defeated Elgin 2-0 at Hampden.

Stenhousemuir beat Albion Rovers 1-0 at and Stirling Albion trounced Cowdenbeath 4-1 away from home to move within three points of the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Storm Dennis claimed Brechin City v Annan Athletic as their match fell victim to the weather.

Cove moved one step closer to the League Two title with a 2-1 win, but it was far from straightforward for Paul Hartley's side. Scott Shepherd gave Edinburgh the lead just after the break, before Daniel Higgins equalised seven minutes later. Rory McAllister then found the winner as the clock ticked round to 88 minutes.

Queen's Park's terrific league form continued as they defeated Elgin City to slide up into fourth spot. Goals either side of the break from Salim Kouider-Aissa and David Galt lifted Ray McKinnon's men above their opponents and into that promotion play-off picture.

Stirling Albion had a day to remember as the came back from Fife with all three points. A Darryl Duffy double, combined with goals from Dylan Bikey and Max Wright proved too much for Cowdenbeath, who scored to make it 2-1 through Fraser Mullen. Chris Hamilton also seen red late on for the hosts.

And a Botti Biabi strike 20 minutes in was enough to secure all three points for Stenhousemuir as they defeated Albion Rovers 1-0 at home. The win for Davie Irons' side moves them up to seventh, three points and two places above Rovers.