Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Amiens v Paris Saint Germain
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 3Calabresi
- 4Opoku
- 27Chedjou
- 14Aleesami
- 8Zungu
- 17Blin
- 11Otero
- 10Kakuta
- 28Diabaté
- 9Guirassy
Substitutes
- 5Gnahore
- 13Jallet
- 15Konaté
- 16Dreyer
- 19Akolo
- 21Mbenza
- 29Cornette
PSG
- 1Navas
- 21Herrera
- 33Kouassi
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 45'minutes
- 25BakkerBooked at 49mins
- 27GueyeSubstituted forVerrattiat 45'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 23Draxler
- 18Icardi
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 34Aouchiche
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexis Blin (Amiens).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serhou Guirassy.
Booking
Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexis Blin (Amiens).
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fousseni Diabaté (Amiens).
Second Half
Second Half begins Amiens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Half Time
First Half ends, Amiens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.
Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens).
Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Arturo Calabresi (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 3, Paris Saint Germain 0. Fousseni Diabaté (Amiens) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gaël Kakuta following a fast break.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Amiens).
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).
Attempt missed. Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fousseni Diabaté.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arturo Calabresi.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 2, Paris Saint Germain 0. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fousseni Diabaté.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).