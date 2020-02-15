RB Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen: Hosts win to go top of Bundesliga

From the section

Nordi Mukiele has scored four Bundesliga goals - with two coming in games against Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig returned to the top of the Bundesliga as they ended a four-game winless run with a comfortable victory over struggling Werder Bremen.

Patrik Schick set up Lukas Klostermann's opener and headed in their second.

Nordi Mukiele ran on to a through ball to give them the third moments after the restart.

Defending champions Bayern Munich can reclaim top spot if they win at Cologne on Sunday (14:30 GMT).

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen moved into the top four thanks to Karim Bellarabi's 94th-minute winner in a 3-2 win at Union Berlin.

The game was interrupted on several occasions as fans lit flares and smoke bombs in the stands.

Hertha Berlin beat Paderborn 2-1 in their first game since the resignation of Jurgen Klinsmann after only 10 weeks.

Wout Weghorst scored a hat-trick as Wolfsburg beat Hoffenheim 3-2.