Brooke Chaplen: Reading midfielder signs contract extension

Brooke Chaplen
Chaplen (centre) has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for the Royals

Reading Women midfielder Brooke Chaplen has signed a contract extension which will keep her at the club until June 2021.

The 30-year-old joined the Royals in 2017, ending her debut season as the club's top goalscorer.

"It's nice to get the contract signed early and shows that the club are keen to keep me, which is great," she said.

"Hopefully we can continue to press the top three teams, as we have done in the last few years."

Chaplen previously played for Sunderland, Portsmouth, Chelsea and Everton, and has caps for England at under-19, 20 and 23 levels.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you