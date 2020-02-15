Brooke Chaplen: Reading midfielder signs contract extension

Chaplen (centre) has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for the Royals

Reading Women midfielder Brooke Chaplen has signed a contract extension which will keep her at the club until June 2021.

The 30-year-old joined the Royals in 2017, ending her debut season as the club's top goalscorer.

"It's nice to get the contract signed early and shows that the club are keen to keep me, which is great," she said.

"Hopefully we can continue to press the top three teams, as we have done in the last few years."

Chaplen previously played for Sunderland, Portsmouth, Chelsea and Everton, and has caps for England at under-19, 20 and 23 levels.