Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Defending champions gain narrow win over surprise package
Barcelona went level on points with La Liga leaders Real Madrid after grinding out a narrow win over Getafe.
Allan Nyom appeared to put third-placed Getafe ahead but his goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee for a foul on Samuel Umtiti.
Antoine Griezmann clipped Barca ahead from Lionel Messi's excellent first-time pass and Sergi Roberto scored their second from Junior Firpo's cross.
But Angel Rodriguez's volley set up a tense finale.
The 32-year-old, who Barcelona are considering signing in an emergency deal, guided home an expert finish from 18 yards out from Jaime Mata's cross. That was his eighth goal as a substitute this season.
Getafe almost rescued a point but Marc-Andre ter Stegen's excellent save denied Angel a second.
Under La Liga rules, if a player is out for more than five months, then clubs can apply to sign one player from another La Liga club.
With Ousmane Dembele ruled out for up to six months - and Luis Suarez also sidelined - Barca are looking at several options, including Angel, who has a £7.5m buyout clause.
Messi has now failed to score in four consecutive La Liga appearances for the first time since October 2013 to January 2014 - although he had set up Barca's previous six league goals before Roberto's strike.
Real Madrid can re-establish their three-point lead on Sunday when they host Celta Vigo (20:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 49mins
- 18AlbaSubstituted forFirpoat 22'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 8ArthurSubstituted forRakiticat 75'minutes
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
- 31FatiBooked at 85minsSubstituted forVidalat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 13Murara Neto
- 22Vidal
- 24Firpo
- 33Araújo
- 41Manaj
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 12Nyom
- 2Dakonam
- 16Etxeita
- 17OliveraSubstituted forKenedyat 52'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 5EteboSubstituted forNdiayeat 67'minutes
- 18Arambarri
- 20Maksimovic
- 15Cucurella
- 19MolinaSubstituted forRodríguezat 52'minutes
- 7MataBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 4Cabaco
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Ndiaye
- 14Silva Acosta
- 24Timor
- 25Kenedy
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 89,409
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away30
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 1.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Nemanja Maksimovic tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Booking
Kenedy (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenedy (Getafe).
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ansu Fati.
Booking
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Barcelona. Ansu Fati tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Booking
Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).
Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kenedy with a cross.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Júnior Firpo.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenedy (Getafe).
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Jaime Mata (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Arthur.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Booking
Jaime Mata (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri with a cross.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).