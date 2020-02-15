Eibar's La Liga match against Real Sociedad postponed over poor air quality

From the section

SD Eibar play at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in northern Spain

Eibar's home La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Sunday has been postponed because of "high levels of chemical compounds detected in the air" around the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

A landfill site near Eibar collapsed on 6 February causing fires and trapping two workers, who are still missing.

The Basque government has recommended people not "perform outdoor sports activity" in nearby towns.

A new date for the game will announced by Tuesday.

Toxins 40 times the normal level for urban areas had been detected following the incident.