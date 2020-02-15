Scottish League One: Airdrie move level on points with second-top Falkirk

Andy Ryan's third-minute strike sends Airdrie on their way to victory

Airdrieonians boosted their promotion hopes in Scottish League One as they beat Clyde 2-0 at home for a first win in six matches.

The Diamonds had failed to score in four games, but early goals from Andy Ryan and Paul McKay moved them level on points with second-place Falkirk.

Defeat leaves Clyde two points above second-bottom Forfar Athletic, who drew 1-1 at home to basement side Stranraer.

Forfar led through Darren Whyte, with Ryan Stevenson heading the equaliser.

It was Stranraer's fourth successive draw and keeps them seven points adrift.

East Fife stay fourth after Anton Dowds' goal secured a 1-0 win over visitors Peterhead.

Fifth-place Montrose continued their good run with a 2-1 home success over Dumbarton to stay a point off the top four.

Blair Lyons and Graham Webster were on target in the Sons' fourth win in five matches, with PJ Crossan netting a last-minute consolation.

Top two Raith Rovers and Falkirk were not in action on Saturday, with the Stark's Park side having beaten Partick Thistle in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Friday.