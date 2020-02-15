Storm Dennis: National League programme decimated by weather

Nine games in the National League have already been called off

Storm Dennis is beginning to affect Saturday's football programme with nine games already called off in the National League.

Rochdale against Tranmere is also off in League One.

But with the weather set to worsen over the next few hours, more fixtures could be postponed.

In the National League only the games between Ebbsfleet and Chorley, Notts County and Woking and Stockport and Bromley are still on.

Games postponed

League One

Rochdale v Tranmere

National League