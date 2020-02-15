Vydra gives Burnley win at Southampton

Matej Vydra's superb goal boosted Burnley's hopes of playing in Europe for the second time in three years as they won 2-1 in a weather-affected Premier League game at Southampton.

The result lifts the Clarets up to 10th, five points behind Sheffield United in fifth.

Burnley had made the perfect start on the south coast, Ashley Westwood scoring direct from a corner after 93 seconds.

Danny Ings, who was deceived by the flight of the ball for Westwood's goal, made amends by equalising with a rasping drive into the bottom right corner from 18 yards.

As Saints attempted to master the wet and windy conditions brought on by Storm Dennis, Jack Stephens headed Sofiane Boufal's delivery against the Burnley crossbar.

But Vydra's stunning left-foot effort, into the top-left corner from 18 yards, ensured Burnley's first league double over Southampton since 1947.