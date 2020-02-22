Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Brechin
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Brechin City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers24182461313056
2Edinburgh City24162645271850
3Cowdenbeath2311393230236
4Queen's Park2410593533235
5Elgin2597940301034
6Stirling2495103025532
7Stenhousemuir2576123245-1327
8Annan Athletic2483133151-2027
9Albion2266103442-824
10Brechin2343162955-2615
