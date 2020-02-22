East Fife v Stranraer
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|24
|13
|7
|4
|45
|30
|15
|46
|2
|Falkirk
|24
|12
|9
|3
|47
|14
|33
|45
|3
|Airdrieonians
|25
|12
|6
|7
|35
|26
|9
|42
|4
|East Fife
|25
|10
|9
|6
|39
|33
|6
|39
|5
|Montrose
|23
|12
|2
|9
|41
|34
|7
|38
|6
|Dumbarton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|31
|42
|-11
|29
|7
|Peterhead
|24
|7
|4
|13
|29
|38
|-9
|25
|8
|Clyde
|23
|6
|7
|10
|28
|38
|-10
|25
|9
|Forfar
|24
|6
|5
|13
|24
|41
|-17
|23
|10
|Stranraer
|24
|2
|10
|12
|25
|48
|-23
|16