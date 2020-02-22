Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Dundee
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Dundee

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd25183451193257
2Inverness CT2311393126536
3Ayr2211293531435
4Arbroath24104102325-234
5Dundee239682931-233
6Dunfermline2394103632431
7Morton2384113243-1128
8Queen of Sth2375112631-526
9Alloa2468102737-1026
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
