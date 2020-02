Wrexham hope to have new signing Kyle Barker available for Saturday's game at Bromley.

Defensive midfielder Barker, 19, has joined on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

Midfielder Akil Wright has recovered from a hernia injury sustained in December and is set to return for Wrexham, who are 19th.

Bromley are just outside the play-off places in eighth spot, having gone six games without a win.