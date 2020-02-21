Burnley v Bournemouth

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is considering handing Matej Vydra his first Premier League start since November 2018 after his stunning goal against Southampton last week

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Chris Wood has a chance of featuring despite coming off against Southampton last week with a hamstring complaint.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is available after seven weeks out with a knee injury, but Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton remain on the sidelines.

Bournemouth welcome back Jefferson Lerma from suspension.

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Danjuma are all nearing a return but are not yet ready to feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: Both sides have found some much-needed form after a run of four straight league defeats - but while Burnley have pulled well clear of trouble, Bournemouth are still in real danger.

Eddie Howe has tended to come off worst against his old side since leaving them to return to Bournemouth in 2012, with a certain Mr Dyche replacing him.

In fact, Bournemouth have only won once at Turf Moor in their history, and were thumped 4-0 on their last visit there - although the scoreline was somewhat harsh.

But with Chelsea and Liverpool up next, Bournemouth will be desperate to come away with something from this one as they look to stay clear of the drop zone.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Matej Vydra: "The thing with strikers... they go in and out of those spells when they haven't scored and they get one and then they get three.

"That often happens, and it would be lovely if it does of course. If he plays on Saturday it would be lovely if he pops up again."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Burnley are very strong defensively, they have a very good mentality to defending, a very good shape and are well organised.

"We'll try and learn from our previous games against them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side badly need a win, but I don't think they will get one.

Burnley are in form - they have taken 10 points from the last 12 available - and they are at home too, so I would back them to carry on their good run.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won five of the seven Premier League meetings, including each of the past three.

The Cherries have won just two of their last 13 matches against Burnley in all competitions.

Burnley won this season's reverse fixture thanks to a goal from Jay Rodriguez, whose 89th-minute strike was the only shot on target of the game. It was the longest wait for a shot on target in a Premier League game since May 2009.

Burnley

The Clarets are seven points better off than they were at this stage of last season, and have won 10 matches. They earned 11 victories in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

They are unbeaten in four league games, equalling their best run of the season.

Burnley have played 108 home matches in the Premier League without ever being shown a red card. Only Liverpool (131 between 1992-1999) have had a longer run of home fixtures without having a sending off in Premier League history.

The Clarets have made 52 substitutions in the Premier League this campaign, nine fewer than any other club. They have used all three substitutes in only 10 of their 26 league matches.

Bournemouth