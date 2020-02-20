Premier League
Chelsea12:30Tottenham
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard and Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard got the better of his former manager Jose Mourinho when the two sides met in December

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are likely to be without N'Golo Kante due to the adductor injury he suffered against Manchester United.

Tammy Abraham, Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are all rated as doubtful.

Tottenham's Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele could be handed starts following their return from injury as substitutes against RB Leipzig.

Head coach Jose Mourinho must choose who to play upfront in the absence of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: A potentially pivotal return to where it all began in England for Jose Mourinho.

The 'In-form One' is back at the Bridge, where another of his former clubs has already been victorious this week.

Only Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have picked up more Premier League points since Mourinho began work in north London. It's also worth noting Frank Lampard has earned 11 fewer during that period. Now they go head-to-head with just a place and point between them.

The Spurs boss was bemoaning his lack of options after their midweek Champions League defeat, while his opposite number is searching for a formula after a run of just one league win in six games.

Stamford Bridge
Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud had goals ruled out against Manchester United on Monday

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Tottenham in all competitions dating back to 1990.
  • Tottenham have won only seven of their 55 Premier League matches against Chelsea, but three of those victories have come in the past six meetings.

Chelsea

  • They could go four league games without a win for the first time since December 2012.
  • The Blues have lost nine of their 26 Premier League fixtures this season, having lost just eight under Maurizio Sarri in the whole of last season and 10 under Antonio Conte in 2017-18.
  • Chelsea's seven home defeats in all competitions is their most in a single season since 1994-95.
  • Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this season have been scored at Stamford Bridge.
  • As a player, Frank Lampard only won more Premier League matches against Sunderland (19) than versus Spurs (18).

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won four consecutive league matches for the first time since January to February 2019.
  • Spurs have won only three of their 13 Premier League away fixtures this season. They won at least nine top-flight away matches in each of the last seven campaigns.
  • They have lost just twice in 10 games in all competitions since Harry Kane was injured against Southampton on New Year's Day.
  • Tottenham would need to win all of their remaining 12 league matches this season to equal their total of 23 league victories in 2018-19.
  • Spurs have won only two of their 11 Premier League fixtures this season versus the other teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

