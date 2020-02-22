Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Livingston
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Livingston

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27241279166373
2Rangers26203361164563
3Aberdeen2711883431341
4Motherwell26132113534141
5Livingston27107103835337
6Hibernian279993942-336
7Kilmarnock2795132835-732
8St Johnstone2671092544-1931
9Ross County2768132654-2826
10St Mirren2657142135-1422
11Hamilton2748152850-2220
12Hearts27310142749-2219
