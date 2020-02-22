League Two
Walsall15:00Port Vale
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Walsall v Port Vale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon33196857362163
2Exeter33189650361463
3Crewe33187860402061
4Plymouth33187854371761
5Cheltenham321412647262154
6Port Vale34141284640654
7Colchester341313847341352
8Northampton331571147361152
9Bradford34131294135651
10Forest Green341210124139246
11Salford341111124444044
12Cambridge34128143844-644
13Walsall34127153546-1143
14Crawley34914114546-141
15Grimsby321011113840-241
16Newport311010112727040
17Leyton Orient34911144352-938
18Oldham34813133752-1537
19Scunthorpe3399154150-936
20Mansfield34811154653-735
21Carlisle33811143350-1735
22Macclesfield34715123240-830
23Morecambe3479183256-2430
24Stevenage34313182345-2222
